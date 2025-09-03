BeWhere BeMini Trackers Join FirstNet Ecosystem With 8K-Unit Order

BeWhere Holdings has received an order for 8,000 of its BeMini asset trackers, which are now integrated with FirstNet, the nationwide communications platform built for first responders and operated by AT&T.

The BeMini devices are designed for secure, near real-time tracking of assets used by public safety agencies and essential services. By joining the FirstNet Embedded IoT Program, the trackers are certified to meet the network’s requirements for reliability, security and performance.

The compact form factor allows agencies to monitor smaller assets such as medical kits, stretchers, and communications caches to ensure availability during incident response. FirstNet is designed specifically to serve first responders and organizations that support them, with features intended to improve coverage, resiliency, and situational awareness.

“Whether it’s an AED kit or a cache of walkie-talkies, BeMini will allow first responders to manage assets in the field more easily, giving them more situational awareness and better incident response,” said Matt Walsh, AVP, FirstNet and NextGen 9-1-1 Products at AT&T. “This is all in support of our goal to modernize public safety and equip first responders with an ecosystem that keeps them mission ready.”

The new order, expected to ship before the end of 2025, reflects growing demand for IoT-based tracking solutions across public safety, utilities, transportation and municipal services. BeWhere has deployed hundreds of thousands of trackers globally, providing live visibility into the location and condition of assets to improve efficiency and accountability.