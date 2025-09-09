ORR Protection Unveils Digital Fire Protection Platforms at RE+ 2025

ORR Protection announced the launch of its first proprietary software platforms, SelectORR and ProtectORR, during the RE+ conference in Las Vegas. The move marks the company’s official entry into digital fire protection for modular and containerized applications, including data centers and battery energy storage systems (BESS).

SelectORR serves as a command center that unites sales, design, operations and service teams. The platform provides shared visibility, standardized workflows and automated compliance tools to streamline the fire protection lifecycle, from design and parts delivery to installation, commissioning and ongoing service.

The system’s application modules include:

Configurator – Automatically generates code-compliant system designs and detailed bills of materials.





FieldWork – Guides technicians through installation, testing, and certification with traceable documentation.





ITMM Services – Supports inspection, testing, maintenance, and monitoring services with integrated remote monitoring for continuous compliance.

“SelectORR represents a major milestone for ORR Protection and our industry,” said Woodie Andrawos, CEO of ORR Protection. “This is the first time we’ve invested in developing a software solution, and we built it with one clear goal: to take the guesswork and inefficiency out of modular fire protection. Together with ProtectORR, we’re delivering a truly turnkey solution, software and hardware working seamlessly, to help OEMs, end users, and integrators move faster, reduce risk, and ensure compliance from day one.”

ProtectORR complements the platform with turnkey hardware bundles created with ORR’s manufacturing partners. These bundles are pre-engineered and code-compliant, available directly through SelectORR to accelerate deployment of modular and containerized fire protection systems.

Glenn Cowan, Director of Fire Partner Programs at Siemens Smart Infrastructure USA, said ProtectORR leverages Siemens’ detection and suppression technologies to “reduce integration complexity and accelerate deployment timelines.” Kelly Sanderson, Sales Director for North America at Kidde Fire Systems, added that the portfolio “makes it simple for end users and operators to find the right fire protection solution for their unique needs.”