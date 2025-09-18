NAPCO Appoints Richard "Ric" Gibbey as National Accounts Sales Manager

In his new role, Gibbey will focus on expanding NAPCO’s reach across national retail, commercial, and institutional clients.
Sept. 18, 2025
NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. announced it has added Richard Gibbey to its management roster as National Accounts Sales Manager.

Richard, who goes by “Ric,” will oversee sales development and strategic relationships with national accounts, reporting to Duane Warehime, Vice President of Sales for NAPCO National Accounts.

“We are excited to welcome Ric to the NAPCO National Accounts team,” said Duane Warehime, VP of Sales, NAPCO National Accounts. “His customer-first approach and industry knowledge will be a great asset as we continue to drive this business segment and support our growing list of partners.”

Gibbey brings nearly three decades of experience in sales and account management within the security industry. He has worked extensively with large-scale customers, building partnerships and supporting growth in market share.

