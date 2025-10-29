Zeus Acquires ClearLine Networks to Expand Southeast Presence

Zeus Fire and Security, a portfolio company of Access Holdings, has acquired ClearLine Networks, a Nashville-based provider of security solutions and structured cabling.

ClearLine will operate alongside Zeus partner Gallaher & Associates to extend Zeus’s reach across Tennessee and the broader Southeastern United States. The integration strengthens Zeus’s national platform while supporting its mission to protect people, property and profits.

Brandon Ramsey, president and chief operating officer of Paoli, Pa.-based Zeus Fire and Security, said the acquisition continues the company’s strategy of building a network of local leaders offering customer-focused service backed by Zeus’s scale and innovation.

Founded in 2008, ClearLine designs and installs integrated security, voice and data cabling, and audio-visual systems for clients throughout Nashville, Chattanooga and nearby regions. Co-owners Terry Catignani and Brad Johnson said joining Gallaher and Zeus will allow ClearLine to maintain its local expertise while gaining additional resources and opportunities to innovate and expand.

With ClearLine now part of the Zeus network, Gallaher gains greater capacity to deliver safety and security solutions across Tennessee. The combined companies will leverage Zeus’s national portfolio and technical capabilities to enhance customer support throughout the Southeast.