Honeywell Introduces NOTIFIER INSPIRE Fire Protection System in Canada

Honeywell has launched its NOTIFIER INSPIRE fire protection system in Canada, expanding access to its next-generation fire and life safety technology designed to simplify installation, streamline maintenance and support compliance.

The INSPIRE Series Fire Alarm Control Panel integrates with Honeywell’s Connected Life Safety Services (CLSS) platform, allowing real-time visibility into fire systems. The integration enables technicians and facility managers to diagnose and resolve issues remotely, helping reduce site visits and improve operational efficiency.

“With the launch of NOTIFIER INSPIRE in Canada, we’re not just introducing a new fire protection system—we’re redefining how safety is delivered and experienced,” said Sacha Debleds, general manager of Building Automation Canada at Honeywell. “INSPIRE, powered by our Connected Life Safety Services platform, brings intelligence, agility and confidence to building operations. It’s a bold step forward in our mission to protect lives and empower building owners and managers with smarter, more connected solutions that evolve with their needs.”

Built for scalability, NOTIFIER INSPIRE features a flexible architecture that minimizes hardware requirements while maximizing functionality. An intuitive touchscreen interface helps reduce human error and simplifies operator training, allowing for quicker and more accurate alarm responses.

The system also includes UL/ULC-approved Self-Test Detectors that automate functional testing and generate audit-ready reports. These features help maintain compliance through a documented audit trail while minimizing disruption to building occupants.