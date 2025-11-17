Pye-Barker Fire & Safety Acquires FSD Protection in Lone Star State

Pye‑Barker Fire & Safety has acquired FSD Protection, a Houston-Texas-based company that provides fire alarms, sprinklers, suppression and extinguishers.

The acquisition expands Pye-Barker’s presence across major Texas markets and enhances its ability to deliver full fire-code compliance services for customers and communities in the state, according to an announcement.

FSD Protection serves commercial customers in the Dallas, Houston, San Antonio and Austin areas and their surrounding communities. Its business focuses on healthcare, multifamily and educational facilities and encompasses inspection, testing and maintenance of sprinkler systems, fire alarms and detection systems, kitchen-hood systems and life-safety equipment to maintain compliance with NFPA standards.

Hector Torres, owner of FSD Protection, said that “at FSD Protection our mission has always been about protecting people and property through dependable fire-safety services” and that partnering with Pye-Barker allows FSD to expand its capabilities “with the same dedication and quality service our customers have come to expect, now backed by the resources of a national leader.”

Bart Proctor, CEO of Pye-Barker, commented that FSD’s expertise and customer-focused approach “will be a tremendous addition to our Pye-Barker family” and noted that “their commitment to putting people first and delivering exceptional service makes them stand out in the industry” and that “cultural alignment is what makes partnerships like this successful.”

Under the agreement, FSD Protection’s technicians will continue to serve customers throughout Texas.

By integrating FSD Protection into its operations, Pye-Barker strengthens its ability to offer a comprehensive lifecycle of fire-protection services — inspections, testing, maintenance and code compliance — across multiple sectors including healthcare, multifamily housing and education in fast-growing Texas markets. That regional expansion aligns with the company’s broader growth strategy of extending its full-service fire protection and security offering nationwide.

The law firm Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough, LLP represented Pye-Barker in the transaction.