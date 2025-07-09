Honeywell to evaluate strategic alternatives for PSS, WWS businesses in portfolio realignment move

Honeywell recently announced the latest stop in its aggressive consolidation roadmap with a strategic portfolio evaluation of its Productivity Solutions and Services (PSS) and Warehouse and Workflow Services (WWS) segments. These businesses provide the transportation, warehouse, and logistics verticals with a variety of systems and solutions.

WWS, which operates under the brand names Intelligrated and Transnorm, offers supply chain and warehouse automation solutions, including robotics, aftermarket services and software, conveyors, and automatic sorters. PSS manufactures mobile computers, barcode scanners, and printing solutions. Both companies individually generated nearly $1 billion in revenue in 2024.

"Both leaders in their respective markets, PSS and WWS have deep customer and channel relationships, broad product offerings, and innovative technologies that help improve efficiency, safety, and productivity across the transportation, warehouse, and logistics markets," said Vimal Kapur, Chairman and CEO of Honeywell. "We are encouraged by the recent performance of PSS and WWS and intend to seek opportunities to build on their unique strengths as we determine the best path forward that maximizes value for all our stakeholders."