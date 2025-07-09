Honeywell to evaluate strategic alternatives for PSS, WWS businesses in portfolio realignment move
Honeywell recently announced the latest stop in its aggressive consolidation roadmap with a strategic portfolio evaluation of its Productivity Solutions and Services (PSS) and Warehouse and Workflow Services (WWS) segments. These businesses provide the transportation, warehouse, and logistics verticals with a variety of systems and solutions.
WWS, which operates under the brand names Intelligrated and Transnorm, offers supply chain and warehouse automation solutions, including robotics, aftermarket services and software, conveyors, and automatic sorters. PSS manufactures mobile computers, barcode scanners, and printing solutions. Both companies individually generated nearly $1 billion in revenue in 2024.
"Both leaders in their respective markets, PSS and WWS have deep customer and channel relationships, broad product offerings, and innovative technologies that help improve efficiency, safety, and productivity across the transportation, warehouse, and logistics markets," said Vimal Kapur, Chairman and CEO of Honeywell. "We are encouraged by the recent performance of PSS and WWS and intend to seek opportunities to build on their unique strengths as we determine the best path forward that maximizes value for all our stakeholders."
Former CEO of Allied Power Group Jim Masso has been appointed President and CEO of the newly minted Process Automation business, effective July 14, 2025, in advance. Masso will leverage his 20-plus years of industry experience in energy, engineering, and operations to drive "customer-centric innovation."
"We are pleased to welcome Jim Masso to Honeywell to lead our process automation business," commented Kapur. "Having dedicated his career to leading complex, large-scale projects across the industry, he brings a deep understanding of the energy sector and an extensive background in driving customer-centric innovation that make him well-suited to lead this business into its next chapter of growth and innovation."
This realignment is the most recent step taken by the company to restructure its vast product portfolio via a three-way company split into Automation, Aerospace Technologies, and Solstice Advanced Materials. Kapur has spearheaded simplification efforts by helming Honeywell's $14 billion worth of acquisitions in automation, energy, and industrial software since efforts began in June 2023.
Honeywell stated that the evaluation will run concurrent with ongoing workflows to minimize conflict. Previously announced separation timelines for Solstice Advanced Materials in 2025 and Honeywell Aerospace in the latter half of 2026 will not be affected. Centerview Partners will serve as financial advisor for the review.