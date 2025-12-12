Honeywell Named Official Building Automation Partner of Charlotte Hornets in Multi-Year Deal

Honeywell (NASDAQ: HON) and Hornets Sports & Entertainment (HSE) announced a multi-year strategic partnership that will position Honeywell as the Official Building Automation Partner for the Charlotte Hornets.

Under the agreement Honeywell will install its artificial intelligence (AI)-driven technologies and automation systems at the Hornets’ Spectrum Center and the new Novant Health Performance Center to improve safety and efficiency for guests players and employees.

At the Spectrum Center Honeywell plans to implement advanced security and building integration systems as part of upgrades tied to the arena’s recent renovation. The level of the facility that includes player and talent locker rooms and premium clubs will be renamed the Honeywell Event Level.

Honeywell will also install state-of-the-art security energy management and life safety systems at the Novant Health Performance Center a practice and mixed-use facility currently under development. The upgrades are intended to create a smarter safer and more connected environment as HSE seeks to grow as an NBA franchise.

Honeywell will be named a Foundational Partner of the Novant Health Performance Center joining other local companies including Novant Health and Truist who are also investing in the project in Uptown Charlotte.