Building Intelligence strengthens executive team to spearhead growth

Building Intelligence, a provider of solutions that securely streamline vendor, vehicle, and visitor access, announces a leadership transition to support its next phase of growth. The new leadership structure will help the company scale operations and refine its organizational strategy to pursue new growth opportunities.

Founder Jeffrey Friedman will assume the role of Chief Evangelist, focusing on business development, innovation, and strategic partnerships. Marc Rubner has been appointed CEO and will lead the company's strategic growth, driving market-defining innovation, financial performance, and expansion.

​​"We're grateful for Jeff's leadership and dedication to Building Intelligence. His vision has driven the company's growth and supported the development of vehicle, vendor, and visitor management solutions that ensure higher levels of security and drive efficiencies,” said Warren Haber, Chairman of the Board of Building Intelligence. “As we move into this next chapter, we're excited to welcome Marc to the business. With expertise in technology and strong leadership skills, he has a track record of creating long-term value. Under his direction, we'll continue innovating and strengthening our market position to meet the evolving needs of our clients and partners."

Under Rubner’s leadership, Building Intelligence will continue to deliver secure, scalable, and cutting-edge solutions that enhance safety and efficiency for clients worldwide. Friedman will amplify the company’s vision further, deepen engagement with clients and partners, and spearhead new opportunities that will drive industry advancements.

“This transition represents a strategic step forward and ensures that Building Intelligence continues to lead the industry while strengthening our foundation for long-term success,” Friedman said. “I am excited to focus on expanding our market reach, driving innovation, and supporting Marc as he leads the company into the future.”

With more than 30 years of leadership experience, Rubner has guided organizations through transformation across multiple industries. He previously served as Founder and CEO of GreenStation Consulting and as CEO of DonorDrive. Earlier, as Vice President, Product Management and Marketing, Community Engagement, and Campus Enablement at Blackboard, he led go-to-market strategies for the organization, a leading provider of access control and identity management in the higher education segment.

"I'm honored to join Building Intelligence at such an exciting time,” Rubner said. “Businesses continue to face challenges with securing and optimizing their facilities, from the lobby to the loading dock, and there is a significant opportunity to solve these problems through technology. I'm eager to drive the company forward, unlock significant value, and collaborate with our customers and partners as we embark on building our next phase of acceleration."