Honeywell launches AI-powered Connected Solutions for building management

Honeywell today announced the launch of Honeywell Connected Solutions, an AI-powered platform that integrates critical building software and technologies into a single interface to help enable more efficient operations. The platform's early adopters—Verizon Communications Inc. and Vanderbilt University—have already begun using the solution in their buildings.

With Connected Solutions, which is built on Honeywell Forge, building operators can manage Honeywell software, systems, and devices through one integrated interface. When a building or campus is fully connected, users gain comprehensive data and real-time visibility into how critical systems are operating alongside actionable insights on how to troubleshoot challenges that may arise.

Users, which can include facility managers, multi-site operators, and integrators, can connect to the platform quickly with an AI-enabled installation process that is completed in hours.

The solution also addresses the key issues facing buildings today through capabilities including:

Advanced encryption to help safeguard against cyberthreats,

Remote monitoring and diagnostics that help to reduce labor time and cost,

Predictive maintenance prompts to spot and address issues before they escalate and

Energy-management solutions supporting decarbonization efforts.

"From aging buildings and rising downtime costs to skilled labor shortages and growing cyber guidelines, building owners and operators face a complex landscape of global trends that are constantly making operations more complex and costly. To address this, Honeywell's Connected Solutions allows building managers to link critical building software, technologies, and devices together to streamline management and compliance and help protect uptime," said Billal Hammoud, President and Chief Executive Officer of Honeywell's Building Automation segment.

After integrating Honeywell's Connected Solutions into some of its global footprint, Verizon is using the platform to help predict critical building and system issues before they become serious and costly.

Vanderbilt University is also using Connected Solutions across its campus, with nearly 10% of its buildings already adopting the technology. The university aims to enhance building system efficiency, reduce energy consumption, and optimize the user experience, particularly in older facilities.

"Honeywell's Connected Solutions is an innovative platform offering the tools to use real-time data and AI-driven insights to help us optimize our buildings," said Alex Kohnen, chief facilities officer, Vanderbilt University. "We look forward to creating a better ecosystem for our students, faculty, and staff."

For more information about Honeywell Building Automation, visit buildings.honeywell.com.