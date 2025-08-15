dormakaba Partners With Basepoint to Expand Automatic Door Solutions in the Midwest

The partnership integrates dormakaba’s range of automatic sliding doors and swing door operators into Basepoint’s solutions portfolio.
Aug. 15, 2025
dormakaba Access Automation Solutions has joined the Basepoint Building Automations product portfolio, a move aimed at expanding its reach into commercial, institutional, and multi-tenant markets across the Midwest and Great Plains.

Basepoint Building Automations is an established provider of integrated building automation systems. Their services range from access control to automatic doors to HVAC systems.

“This is more than a product addition; it’s a strategic partnership,” said Joel Johnson, Vice President of Doors Operations at Basepoint. “Together with dormakaba, we’re opening new pathways to growth, enhancing solutions options for our customers, and driving measurable success for both brands.”

The partnership integrates dormakaba’s range of automatic sliding doors and swing door operators into Basepoint’s solutions portfolio. Basepoint will serve as a channel partner, leveraging its regional presence, customer relationships, and building automation expertise to expand dormakaba's market reach.

Derek Sarmas, Vice President of dormakaba Access Automation Solutions, commented that dormakaba is “proud to align with a partner that shares their commitment to quality and an exceptional customer experience.”

