Honeywell Names Peter Lau Leader of its Industrial Automation Business

Honeywell has appointed Peter Lau as President and CEO of its Industrial Automation business, effective October 15, 2025. He will be based in Charlotte, NC, and will report to Vimal Kapur, Honeywell’s Chairman and CEO. Lau succeeds Lucian Boldea, who is leaving the company at the end of the month.

"We are grateful to Lucian for his leadership and dedication to positioning our Industrial Automation business for the next chapter of growth and wish him well in future endeavors," said Vimal Kapur, Chairman and CEO of Honeywell.

Peter Lau previously led Honeywell’s Security, Fire, and Electrical Products businesses, where he oversaw offerings in global security and life safety systems. In that role, he guided a shift from hardware to software-based solutions and expanded the company’s international operations.

Most recently, Lau served as President and CEO of FARO Technologies, where he directed the company through a strategic transition and subsequent acquisition. His earlier career includes senior leadership positions at Hubbell, General Electric, and Catalyst Nutraceuticals. He holds a BS in business administration from Northeastern University.

"We are delighted to welcome Pete back to Honeywell," said Vimal Kapur, Chairman and CEO of Honeywell. "He brings deep industry knowledge, a passion for our business and a strong track record of driving growth—all of which will help fuel innovation and create value for our customers."

Honeywell’s Industrial Automation unit, which Lau will now oversee, is undergoing significant change as the company evaluates strategic alternatives for its Productivity Solutions and Services (PSS) and Warehouse and Workflow Solutions (WWS) segments.

These reviews come as Honeywell prepares to separate into three independent companies by the second half of 2026, with Industrial Automation positioned as one of the core focus areas alongside building and process automation.