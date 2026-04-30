Ontic Receives FedRAMP Moderate Authorization for Government Security Platform

Ontic, an Austin, Texas-based provider of AI-enabled connected intelligence software for corporate and government security teams, announced it has achieved FedRAMP Moderate Authorization for its platform.

The authorization allows public sector agencies to deploy the Ontic Platform in complex environments, using a centralized system of record to manage threats, integrate disparate intelligence and apply AI-driven workflows to reduce noise, streamline investigations and accelerate response. The company also received an Authority to Operate (ATO) authorizing use of the platform in mission-critical security operations.

“From escalating threats against public officials and growing geopolitical tensions to the rising risk of insider threats, federal security teams are operating in a more complex and polarized environment,” said Lukas Quanstrom, CEO of Ontic. “With Ontic’s FedRAMP Moderate Authorization, government agencies can trust that the technology is built for the demands of federal security. This enables teams to stay focused on their mission and shift from reactive approaches to a proactive, intelligence-led model — leveraging AI to connect critical data, improve decision-making and prevent threats before they escalate.”

The platform is described as already proven in high-stakes enterprise environments, including Fortune 100 companies.

According to the company, the Ontic Platform supports public sector agencies in protecting high-ranking officials and employees and guarding against insider threats. Platform capabilities include a secure entity database to centralize and manage risk; integrated intelligence from public data, security systems, social media and the dark web, enhanced by geospatial mapping and customizable threat assessments; AI-driven workflows including automated summarization, entity resolution and workflow automation; and streamlined incidents, investigations and case management.

Ontic said the FedRAMP authorization validates that its platform meets the U.S. government's federal security and compliance standards, reinforcing what the company described as its role as a trusted system of record for public sector security teams.