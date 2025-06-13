Genetec brings powerful new capabilities to Security Center SaaS

Genetec Inc. today announced new updates to Security Center SaaS, the company’s enterprise-grade Security-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution. The latest updates expand support for direct-to-cloud cameras, improve edge recording capabilities, and introduce new third-party analytics integrations. Since its launch, Genetec has delivered new features to the platform every 12 days.

Organizations can connect their current non-cloud-ready access control devices, cameras, and intrusion panels using Genetec appliances. Security Center SaaS supports cloud-native, on-premises infrastructure, or a combination of both.

Video can be stored at the edge or in the cloud, depending on bandwidth, policy, or operational needs, with centralized management through web and mobile apps. New edge recording via SD cards enables local storage on the camera, while recording profiles make it easy to define how and where video is captured across multiple devices.

With built-in support for WebRTC, the platform also enables peer-to-peer video streaming directly from cameras to a web interface. This reduces video call-up time and bandwidth usage, making it ideal for live monitoring, spot checks, and large-scale deployments.

Operators can manage systems from a central Security Operations Center (SOC) or remotely via web and mobile apps. Real-time alerts enable teams to respond quickly and consistently, while its open architecture makes it easy to integrate partner technology that further enhances these capabilities. For example, new firearm detection analytics from Bosch can trigger immediate alerts and initiate event-to-action workflows the moment a weapon is identified.

“It’s not just moving to the cloud; it’s about giving customers and integrators the flexibility to build, scale, and evolve their systems,” said Christian Morin, Vice President of Product Engineering at Genetec Inc. “Security Center SaaS stands apart by unifying physical security functions on a single platform, continuously adding new cloud-native capabilities while supporting the hardware and deployment models organizations already rely on.”