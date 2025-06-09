Genetec to showcase latest innovations in cloud-managed security at NRF PROTECT 2025

Genetec Inc. today announced it will showcase its latest advancements in cloud-managed physical security at NRF PROTECT 2025, including Security Center SaaS and Genetec Cloudlink 210, along with a range of solutions designed to help retailers modernize security operations, reduce complexity, and enhance protection against emerging threats.

Security Center SaaS

At booth #722, Genetec will demonstrate how Security Center SaaS, the company’s unified physical security solution, allows retailers to secure, monitor, and manage distributed store locations through a centralized, cloud-managed platform. Built to support fully cloud-based and hybrid deployments, Security Center SaaS unifies access control, video management, forensic search, intrusion monitoring, automation, and many other advanced security capabilities.

Retailers can benefit from:

Centralized oversight of multiple locations, enabling teams to monitor and manage systems from anywhere with an internet connection.

Simplified deployment and updates without on-site IT support—ideal for small or remote locations with limited technical staff.

Automated intrusion management features, such as scheduled arming/disarming, badge-based activation, and first-in, last-out logic, help ensure consistent protection without requiring manual processes at each site.

Real-time alarm verification through integrated video and automated responses that reduce false alarms and support rapid incident resolution, regardless of the site’s location.

Streamlined security with Genetec Cloudlink 210

The company will also showcase the Genetec Cloudlink 210, a cloud-managed appliance that enables retailers to consolidate video management, access control, and intrusion management into a single device. Designed to support scalable deployments, Cloudlink 210 simplifies the management of multiple locations by reducing hardware complexity and offering on-site monitoring without the need for specialized staff.

The device’s open architecture ensures integration with existing security hardware. Retailers can use existing cameras, intrusion panels, and access control readers and connect them to the cloud without requiring a complete hardware overhaul.

Cloudlink 210 also strengthens cybersecurity with automated updates and network isolation. Retailers stay protected with the latest security patches and new functionalities while having the option to isolate untrusted or outdated devices on a separate network.

“Retailers continue to face challenges of organized retail crime (ORC), shrink, and in-store violence,” said Scott Thomas, National Director for Signature Brands at Genetec Inc. “With Security Center SaaS and Cloudlink 210, they have a powerful combination of centralized management and flexible, cloud or hybrid deployments. These solutions help retailers modernize their security operations across all locations—without replacing existing hardware—so they can combat threats while improving overall efficiency.”