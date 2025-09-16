Dataminr and Genetec Integrate Real-Time AI Risk Alerts into Security Center

Dataminr has announced a collaboration with Genetec to integrate its real-time AI-powered risk alerts into the Genetec Security Center platform. The move is aimed at giving physical security teams earlier warning of potential threats and enabling more proactive responses.

The integration feeds Dataminr’s Pulse for Corporate Security alerts directly into Genetec’s unified security environment. Dataminr’s system draws on over a million public data sources worldwide, including text, images, audio, and video, to identify events such as active assailants, severe weather, or large-scale public safety disruptions. These alerts are geotagged and aligned with Genetec’s incident management tools.

"Security teams are inundated with information from disparate systems, making it difficult to identify and respond quickly to genuine threats," said Dataminr Chief Partner Officer Matt Harrell. "Our collaboration with Genetec solves this by delivering the earliest possible indications of emerging risks directly into the platform security teams are already using. This real-time intelligence provides the context needed to make faster, more informed decisions, transforming security operations from reactive to proactive when every second counts."

By combining external risk signals with internal security controls, the joint solution is designed to help operators cut through high alert volumes, reduce silos across applications, and speed up responses through automated workflows. Potential actions include adjusting threat levels, locking doors, redirecting camera feeds, or triggering alarms.

Both companies said the integration addresses a common challenge in security operations: information overload from multiple systems, which can delay incident recognition and response.

"This collaboration empowers security operators to correlate external events with their internal security systems, resulting in a more efficient, proactive, and intelligent security operation that is better equipped to protect against the ever-evolving range of risks to an organization's people, facilities, and business continuity," said David Grey, Director of Strategic Alliances at Genetec.

The integration is now available through the Genetec Security Center platform.