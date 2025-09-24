Genetec Adds Cloud-Native Audio to Security Center SaaS

Genetec is extending its cloud-based Security Center SaaS platform with native audio capabilities, giving operators a way to manage intercom communications alongside video, access control, and intrusion monitoring. The feature, announced this week, is expected to roll out globally in September 2025.

The addition brings real-time voice into the same interface that already handles video and access control, meaning security teams can talk to individuals at entry points, verify identities on camera, and take action without flipping between systems. It's aimed at sectors like healthcare, retail, and education, where operators often juggle multiple tools and need faster responses.

Christian Morin, VP of Product Engineering at Genetec, said the intent is to give customers flexibility. "Organizations can choose the intercom devices that best fit their needs and manage them through a single cloud-native platform without being tied into a vendor's proprietary ecosystem," he said.

At launch, Security Center SaaS will support Axis intercoms, with more vendors to be added later. Axis confirmed that the integration uses its Cloud Connect service, allowing intercoms to be managed directly within the Genetec platform rather than as a standalone system.

"Security teams can manage Axis intercoms directly in the same platform they use for video surveillance, access control, event-to-action automation, forensic search, data analysis, and more," said Fredrik Nilsson, VP Americas, Axis Communications.

Security Center SaaS is positioned to scale from a handful of intercoms to thousands across large enterprises. Genetec says cybersecurity and privacy features extend to audio as they do for video, including encrypted communications, audit trails, and automated patching.

The update will be available through Genetec's channel partners starting September 2025. Learn more on Genetec's landing page here.