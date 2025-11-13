Brivo Expands Security Suite With Intrusion Integration and New Monitoring Option

Brivo has rolled out a significant update to its cloud-based Security Suite, adding integrated intrusion detection from Bosch and a new monitoring service aimed at organizations that lack around-the-clock security operations.

“Our strategy is to deliver a unified, intelligent, and open solution. To further this, we will continue to partner with industry-leading providers to extend our open ecosystem and amplify the benefits for our customers,” said John Szczygiel, Chief Operating and Revenue Officer at Brivo. “Following our partnership with Envoy, our latest integrations with Bosch and Becklar deliver on that promise by providing unmatched choice and a more comprehensive solution, all managed within Brivo Security Suite.”

The integration brings Bosch intrusion events into the Brivo platform, allowing users to view and verify alarms alongside access and video data. Bosch panels can be armed or disarmed directly through the Brivo interface, the mobile app, or with a local double card swipe.

Brivo is also introducing a 24/7 Monitoring Service that routes priority events from the platform to Becklar staff for human review and emergency dispatch. The company is positioning this for organizations that cannot support a dedicated GSOC but still need continuous oversight.

“We’re excited about the integration of our intrusion panels with the Brivo Security Suite. Unifying intrusion, access, and mobile control dramatically simplifies security management. The ability to arm and disarm our panels directly from the Brivo interface, mobile app, and even locally with a double card swipe streamlines operations for our mutual customers. We look forward to a long and successful partnership with Brivo," said Tom Mechler, Regional Marketing Manager, Radionix Intrusion Systems (formerly Bosch).

“The integration of Bosch intrusion into the Brivo Security Suite marks a significant advancement in unified security management,” said Chris Brush, Product Manager, Vector Security. “This platform-level development provides dramatically enhanced situational awareness, countermeasure impact, and much more. It’s a compelling step forward for companies looking to elevate their security with smarter, more connected technology.”

Additional details on the intrusion and monitoring features are available through Brivo’s website.