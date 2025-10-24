Policing Leaders Urge Stronger Data Governance at IACP 2025 Conference

Artificial intelligence (AI) safety and the need for stronger data practices took center stage as more than 16,000 policing leaders, public safety professionals and technology partners gathered for the 2025 International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) Annual Conference & Exposition.

With AI and analytics now embedded in policing strategies worldwide, speakers cautioned that without trusted, high-quality data, the risks of bias could undermine both strategy and public safety. Held in Denver, October 18-21, conference discussions emphasized that data quality and governance are critical to helping law enforcement agencies adapt, strengthen resilience and maintain public trust.

Sessions throughout the event explored how AI, analytics and digital platforms are reshaping day-to-day operations, from investigations and predictive modeling to resource management. Presenters warned that without accuracy, consistency and transparency, these systems could harm rather than enhance policing effectiveness.

Leaders and technology partners called for stronger data foundations and collaboration to ensure that new digital tools contribute to fair and effective outcomes. Attendees examined the role of AI in accelerating investigations, the value of observability and governance tools, and ways to modernize legacy datasets with better intelligence.

Sean McConnell, GovTech Lead at Datactics, said the conference underscored the pivotal moment policing faces. “What we heard time and again was that AI, analytics, and digital platforms are only as good as the data they are built on,” he said. “Without accuracy, consistency, and transparency, these systems risk undermining the very trust they are designed to build.”

McConnell added that high-quality, well-governed data enables police services to use AI responsibly, improving investigations and strengthening accountability and efficiency. He noted that IACP provides an opportunity for chiefs and decision-makers to share best practices and demonstrate how trusted data can support a safer, smarter and more resilient approach to policing.

The conference concluded with a call for continued collaboration between law enforcement agencies, policymakers and technology providers to ensure policing remains adaptive, effective and trusted in a rapidly changing world.

IACP 2026 will be hosted in Orlando, Fla., October 24-27.