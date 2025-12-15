Roberto Corona Joins DMP as Regional Sales Manager

Roberto Corona will support DMP dealers across Southern California and Hawaii in his new regional sales manager role.
Dec. 15, 2025
Roberto Corona, who brings sales and consulting experience from the wireless telecommunications industry, has joined DMP as regional sales manager for Southern California and Hawaii.

Roberto Corona has joined DMP as the regional sales manager for Southern California and Hawaii. He will provide ongoing service and support to DMP dealers throughout those areas. 

“I’m thrilled to bring my extensive experience in sales, business development and enterprise connectivity solutions to DMP,” said Corona. “I was impressed by the company’s unmatched reputation for innovation, integrity and dealer first support,” he added.

Corona said he was drawn to DMP’s commitment to quality, its family-oriented culture and the opportunity to make a meaningful impact by helping partners deliver reliable, cutting edge security solutions. 

Corona launched his sales consulting career in the wireless telecommunications industry, working with major corporations including US Cellular, Sprint, T-Mobile and Verizon. Corona said his number one priority will be taking care of his clients and representing the high standards of DMP and leveraging his extensive background in delivering top tier customer support and professionalism.

