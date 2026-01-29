Pye-Barker Expands Pa. Footprint With Knight Security Acquisition

Pye-Barker Fire & Safety has acquired Harrisburg, Pa.-based Knight Security Systems as part of its continued expansion of fire protection, life safety and security services nationwide.

Knight Security Systems brings more than 30 years of experience in security installation and monitoring to Pye-Barker’s national platform, reinforcing local service in Central Pennsylvania. The company serves government facilities, retail centers, commercial properties and small businesses in the region. Its Knight Watch 24-7 monitoring system uses video surveillance with encrypted alerts designed to actively deter crime and manage threats.

Founded in 1979 by former Pennsylvania State Police trooper Robert E. Maley to secure homes and businesses, Knight Security Systems grew into a provider of residential and commercial security solutions. The company is now led by Keith E. Maley.

Keith Maley said the timing felt right for Knight Security to join Pye-Barker so the company could use national resources to build on its local reputation and offer career growth for its team. Pye-Barker CEO Bart Proctor said the company welcomes a leader in Pennsylvania-area security and alarm services whose local expertise will be an asset.

Technicians from Knight Security will continue to serve customers in Pennsylvania following the acquisition. Pye-Barker was represented by law firm Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP in the transaction.