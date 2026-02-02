COPS Promotes Shannon Handy to Site Manager of N.J. Operations

Shannon Handy has been promoted to site manager of COPS Monitoring’s New Jersey operations after advancing through multiple leadership roles at the company’s New Jersey monitoring center.

COPS Monitoring has promoted Shannon Handy to site manager of its New Jersey operations, recognizing her 10 years of service and leadership progression within the organization.

Handy has spent her entire career at the company’s New Jersey monitoring center, advancing through roles that include dispatcher, shift supervisor, shift manager, hiring agent and assistant site manager. According to the company, her promotion reflects operational experience, alignment with company culture and a continued willingness to assume expanded responsibility.

In her new role, Handy is responsible for the growth and performance of the New Jersey operations department. Her responsibilities include staffing, response quality, customer service performance and the identification and development of future leaders. She reports to the vice president of operations and oversees two assistant site managers, an additional 10 members of the New Jersey management team and dozens of dispatchers.

Handy will also lead initiatives focused on continuous improvement, operational efficiency and overall output while maintaining established service levels.

Jim McMullen, President and COO, said Handy has demonstrated a consistent understanding of operational excellence within a professional monitoring environment and has earned the trust of both peers and leadership.

“I’ve grown my entire career here in New Jersey, and I take a lot of pride in the people and the work that happens every day in this operation,” said Handy. “My focus in this role is supporting our teams, maintaining the quality our customers expect, and helping to develop future leaders who care just as much about doing things right.”

In conjunction with Handy’s promotion, Anthony Tabbita, an 18-year company veteran, has been appointed assistant site manager for New Jersey operations.

The company said the leadership changes reflect an ongoing focus on operational accountability, staffing stability and service consistency as dealer portfolios continue to grow.