Telguard Marks 40 Years in Alarm Communications

Telguard is marking its 40th anniversary, highlighting four decades of activity in the alarm communications and life-safety sector.

Founded in 1986 by William De Nicolo, the company entered the market at a time when alarm systems relied heavily on landline connections. According to an announcement, those systems could be disabled by cutting a wire, prompting Telguard to focus early on cellular communication technology to support uninterrupted alarm signaling.

Over time, cellular communicators have shifted from being an optional component to becoming a primary method of security and life-safety communications. “When the business started, cellular communicators were just an option,” said George Brody, president of Telguard. “Today, they are the critical path for security and life-safety communications. Telguard helped lead that transformation.”

The company’s technology offerings have evolved alongside changes in the communications landscape, progressing from early AMPS cellular technology to more recent IP integrations. The announcement also references the recent launch of Telguard’s patent-pending Multi-Carrier alarm communicators, which are designed to automatically select the strongest available signal from AT&T, Verizon or T-Mobile and switch carriers as needed.

Beyond product development, the company has emphasized direct engagement with dealers and installers as part of its customer support approach. “We want to hear firsthand what our customers need,” said Melody Parham, Director of Sales. “That personal connection is what sets us apart.”

According to the announcement, this approach has contributed to long-standing relationships with dealers and installers nationwide.

Employee longevity was also cited as a factor in the company’s continued presence in the market, with many team members remaining with the organization for decades. Brody pointed to training, opportunities for advancement and a collaborative work environment as contributing elements.

While the anniversary marks a milestone, the focus remains on future technology development. “Wireless technology is always advancing, and staying at the forefront will continue to generate tremendous opportunities,” Brody said. “We’re committed to delivering innovative solutions for our dealers that keep people safe.”