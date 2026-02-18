Pye-Barker Acquires Louisville-Based CARE Security & Monitoring

Pye-Barker Fire & Safety has acquired CARE Security & Monitoring, a Louisville-based security provider.

The acquisition expands Pye-Barker’s footprint in Kentucky and strengthens its security and monitoring capabilities in the region.

CARE Security & Monitoring has provided security systems and customer service for more than 30 years. Founded in 1993 by Dave and Ellen Smith, the company has been owned and operated by retired police officers Chris Harr and Jerry Codey since 2012.

The company designs, installs and services security systems backed by 24/7 local station monitoring. Its offerings include intrusion and fire alarms, access control, biometric systems, video surveillance systems and fire extinguisher services.

“We are proud of the reputation we have built in Kentucky over the past three decades,” said Harr. “Joining Pye-Barker allows us to continue serving our customers with the same dedication while gaining access to additional resources that will help us grow and enhance our services.”

CARE’s team will continue serving customers in Kentucky with support from Pye-Barker’s national platform.

Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP represented Pye-Barker in the transaction.

Pye-Barker describes itself as the largest fully integrated and full-service fire protection, life safety and security services provider in the United States, with more than 250 locations and 9,000 team members.