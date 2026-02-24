Deep Sentinel Integrates With UniFi to Deliver AI-Enhanced Live Guard Monitoring

Deep Sentinel’s integration with UniFi allows UniFi Protect users to connect existing NVRs and compatible cameras to Deep Sentinel’s AI-driven live guard monitoring platform without replacing hardware.

Deep Sentinel has announced an integration with UniFi that enables UniFi Protect users to access Deep Sentinel’s real-time, human-verified crime prevention platform using their existing camera infrastructure.

The integration connects UniFi Protect NVRs and compatible G5, G6 and AI series cameras directly to Deep Sentinel’s live monitoring hub. The move allows customers to activate AI-driven detection and human-verified response within seconds without replacing installed hardware.

Deep Sentinel CEO David Selinger said the integration expands proactive protection by combining artificial intelligence with live guard intervention. He noted that the collaboration provides Deep Sentinel early access to UniFi’s new API, positioning the company to extend its monitoring ecosystem to more customers and partners.

Under the integration, customers can deploy the service without purchasing new cameras or infrastructure. Deep Sentinel indicates full integration can be completed in hours rather than days, enabling AI-powered alerts that are analyzed and verified by live guards. The approach is designed to provide continuous active protection while avoiding the cost of system replacement.

According to Deep Sentinel, its live-guard platform has delivered crime prevention results across a range of vertical markets, including apartment buildings, retail, critical infrastructure, auto dealers and service lots and construction sites. The UniFi integration is intended to broaden return on investment opportunities for businesses by adding AI-enhanced, human-verified protection to existing deployments.

Deep Sentinel also reports that it is the first security provider to gain a preview of UniFi’s new API. The collaboration enables data exchange between UniFi’s camera ecosystem and Deep Sentinel’s cloud-based monitoring network to support real-time guard response.