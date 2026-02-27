CTA Launches Standard for Fall Detection Digital Health Technologies

The CTA-2142 project seeks to define typical fall-related scenarios and application use cases, while also establishing testing protocols and reporting criteria for technologies designed to detect these incidents.

The Consumer Technology Association (CTA) has launched a new standards project aimed at providing an industry framework for identifying use cases and performance expectations for fall detection technologies used by ambulatory individuals in everyday life.

The initiative will outline not only common fall-related scenarios and application profiles but also a testing methodology and reporting requirements for devices and systems that detect these events.

According to CTA, the project — CTA-2142, Use Cases, Applications, and Performance Requirements for Fall Detection Digital Health Technologies — does not cover technologies intended for clinical settings.

Falls among older adults and other ambulatory populations are a growing health and safety concern, and recent technology showcases reflect expanding innovation in this space. As part of his CES 2025 coverage, Security Business Editor-in-Chief Paul Rothman highlighted emerging non-invasive, privacy-preserving solutions designed to detect motion and fall events using advanced sensing technologies such as radar-based sensors and AI-driven analytics. The reporting noted how developers are moving beyond traditional wearables or camera-based systems in an effort to balance effective detection with respect for user privacy in residential environments.

By establishing common definitions, performance thresholds and reporting methods, the CTA-2142 standard is expected to help manufacturers, integrators and technology developers bring more consistent, reliable fall detection products to market, while enabling clearer comparisons for consumers and service providers.

To learn more about or participate in the standards project, contact CTA at [email protected].