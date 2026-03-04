SIA Updates DC-09 Standard With Enhanced Security and Deployment Features

The Security Industry Association has released the 2026 revision of the SIA DC-09 standard, a widely used framework for secure IP-based communication between intrusion systems and monitoring centers.

SIA DC-09 is an American National Standards Institute approved standard for open and interoperable IP alarm transmission. It supports a secure, supervised connection between alarm systems and monitoring center receivers and has become a globally recognized standard adopted by leading manufacturers of intrusion panels and alarm communication devices.

The 2026 revision includes ANSI approval, autocommissioning capabilities designed to simplify deployment and encryption key rotation to strengthen long-term cybersecurity. The update also delivers broader security enhancements aligned with current threat environments, along with additional use cases and visual examples intended to improve implementation clarity. The standard maintains backward compatibility to preserve support for legacy formats.

“This revision of SIA DC-09 enhances security and simplifies deployment while maintaining backward compatibility,” said Boris Stern, chair of the SIA Intrusion Subcommittee. “It reflects the industry’s continued commitment to open, interoperable and secure alarm communication.”

In addition to the updated standard, SIA’s Intrusion Subcommittee recently released a Java-based open-source library for the ANSI/SIA DC-09 protocol. The initiative is designed to provide developers and solution providers with a foundation for building next-generation alarm communication systems while reducing integration challenges and promoting more consistent outcomes.

SIA DC-09-2026 is available for purchase through the SIA online store for $50 for SIA members and $200 for nonmembers.

The SIA Intrusion Subcommittee maintains and promotes standards addressing residential and commercial intrusion panels as well as communication between protected premises and monitoring stations. The subcommittee also serves as the primary editor of CP-01 and the SIA DC family of standards.