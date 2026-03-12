Pye-Barker Adds Priority One Security in Latest Southeast Expansion

Priority One Security provides security and fire alarm systems, access control, video surveillance, automation solutions, entry systems and monitoring services for commercial and residential customers.

Pye-Barker Fire & Safety has acquired Priority One Security, a smart security integrator with offices across South Carolina and Tennessee, adding more than 80 employees and four locations to its operations in the Southeast.

Priority One Security, headquartered in Greenville, S.C., provides security and fire alarm systems, access control, video surveillance, automation solutions, entry systems and monitoring services for commercial and residential customers. The company has served customers for more than 25 years.

The acquisition includes Priority One locations in Greenville, Orangeburg and Williamston, S.C., as well as Lenoir, Tenn. The company’s service reach extends across 15 states through its local offices and a national accounts division.

William Francis Sr., president and owner of Priority One Security, said the partnership will enable the company to expand its capabilities while continuing to focus on customer service. “For nearly 30 years, our purpose has been to provide families and businesses with an extraordinary experience, not just a security system,” Francis said.

Bart Proctor, CEO of Pye-Barker Fire & Safety, said the acquisition adds an experienced team and established customer base to the company’s growing life safety services platform. “Priority One Security has built a 30-year reputation for stellar service with thousands of loyal customers,” Proctor said.

Priority One’s technicians will continue serving customers in their local markets with support from Pye-Barker’s national resources, the companies said. Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough represented Pye-Barker in the transaction.

Pye-Barker provides fire protection and security systems nationwide and operates more than 250 locations with about 8,000 employees.