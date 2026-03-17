Atronic Names Sam Blaine General Manager of Springfield Branch

Sam Blaine brings more than two decades of industry experience to Atronic’s Springfield operations as the company looks to strengthen local relationships and support regional demand.

Atronic has appointed Sam Blaine as general manager of its Springfield, Mo., branch, where he will oversee operations, sales and customer relationships across the Southwest Missouri region, according to a company announcement.

In the role, Blaine will manage day-to-day branch operations while leading efforts to expand both commercial and residential security offerings in the Springfield market. His responsibilities also include working with local businesses and organizations to support security infrastructure across the region.

Company leadership said Blaine’s industry background positions him to guide the branch’s continued growth and strengthen its presence in the local business community.

Blaine brings more than 26 years of experience in the security industry. He began his career with Atlas Security in 2000 as a technician before moving into sales and later serving as sales manager for the final decade of his tenure. He also held a role as a major account executive at SEi before joining Atronic.

In addition to operational oversight, Blaine is expected to focus on building team culture and expanding the company’s footprint in Southwest Missouri.

Atronic provides customized security systems for businesses and homeowners, including intrusion detection, video surveillance, access control and integrated life-safety systems, and operates across multiple Midwest markets.