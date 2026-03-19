Guardian Alarm Acquires ESSC to Expand Commercial Presence in Memphis

Guardian Alarm has acquired Electronic Security Specialists (ESSC), a Memphis-based provider of commercial security solutions, in a move aimed at expanding its footprint in the Mid-South.

The company states that the acquisition strengthens its commercial presence in the Memphis market and supports its broader growth strategy across the region. ESSC has operated since 1987, delivering security and fire protection solutions to businesses and maintaining customer relationships across Tennessee, Mississippi and Arkansas.

As part of the transition, ESSC will be integrated into Frase Protection, Guardian Alarm’s Memphis-based brand. The combined operation will continue under the Frase name, with the company indicating that customers will have access to expanded resources, enhanced technology and a broader range of security offerings while maintaining local service and support.

Guardian Alarm President and CEO Brent Uhl stated the addition of ESSC aligns with the company’s strategy and strengthens its local presence in Memphis.

“ESSC brings strong local relationships and commercial expertise that align well with our strategy," he said. "By integrating the business into Frase Protection, we’re able to continue building a strong, locally focused presence while expanding the capabilities we deliver to customers.”

Frase Protection will continue to serve residential and commercial customers in Memphis and surrounding areas, providing intrusion detection, fire protection, video surveillance and access control systems. The company states that ESSC customers will experience a seamless transition with continued service from the existing local team, supported by additional resources and expanded capabilities.