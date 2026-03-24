AtlasIED to Debut AIX RapidAlert Wearable Safety System at ISC West 2026

At ISC West 2026, AtlasIED will announce the launch of its new AIX RapidAlert, a wearable badge-based safety solution designed to enable staff and visitors to quickly request assistance during emergencies. The system will be showcased at AtlasIED stand 30061 at the Venetian Convention Center in Las Vegas from March 25 to 27.

The AIX RapidAlert safety ecosystem combines staff and visitor badges, gateways and location beacons to deliver alerting and location awareness across facilities and campuses. The platform integrates with the AIX multi-purpose security platform to support coordinated responses across lockdown procedures, communications and incident management tools. Organizations can also deploy the badge system as a standalone emergency alert solution when integration is not required. The system supports both indoor and outdoor coverage and includes a cloud-based software platform for administrators.

At the core of the solution are the staff and visitor badges, which provide a simple way to request help without the need for a phone, app or WiFi. The lightweight devices are designed for all-day wear and operation in high-stress situations, allowing users to trigger alerts from classrooms, hallways, offices or parking areas.

When a badge button is pressed, it collects nearby beacon location data and sends it through gateways to the cloud. The system then identifies who needs help, where they are and what type of assistance is required. Built-in multicolor LED indicators and haptic feedback confirm that the message has been received.

Staff badges are white and include three buttons for lockdown, security assistance and medical assistance, all protected under a clear cover to prevent accidental activation. Visitor badges are bright yellow for easy identification and include a single help request button. They can also be configured with time and access rules. If a visitor exceeds their allotted time or enters a restricted area, the badge flashes red and vibrates while administrators are notified of their location.

Gateways and beacons form the system’s wireless infrastructure. Beacons provide location mapping while gateways securely transmit data to the cloud. Gateways support wired Power over Ethernet as well as wireless LoRaWAN and LTE connections and can be installed indoors or outdoors. Beacons operate on battery power using Bluetooth Low Energy technology.

The AIX RapidAlert system is designed to comply with Alyssa’s Law, which requires public elementary and secondary schools to install silent panic alarms linked directly to first responders. The legislation has been ratified in more than 10 states with additional states expected to follow.

“Empowering staff and visitors with safety and reassurance is a responsibility we take seriously,” said John Ivey, CEO and President of AtlasIED. “Wearable devices give people an immediate, discrete way to call for help, turning a moment of vulnerability into a rapid response that can prevent incidents from escalating and ultimately save lives.”

AtlasIED encourages attendees at ISC West 2026 to visit stand 30061 to experience the AIX RapidAlert capabilities firsthand.