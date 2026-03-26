Inovonics Debuts Hybrid Cloud-Native Intrusion System

At ISC West 2026, Inovonics is showcasing its new Inovonics Intrusion System, a hybrid cloud-native, enterprise-grade security platform designed to unify intrusion detection and system management.

The system combines the company’s EchoStream wireless network with built-in AI tools, cellular hardware, and mobile app control into a single integrated solution. Positioned as a next-generation intrusion detection platform, it includes the EN6091 Gateway Mark II security panel, touchpad, mobile app, and a cloud-based interface with AI-driven capabilities aimed at simplifying configuration and ongoing management.

According to Tom Chittenden, President of Inovonics, the new platform is designed as a long-term foundation for both end users and reseller partners, forming the core of an expanded wireless-first intrusion detection ecosystem focused on performance, usability, and faster response times.

Powered by EchoStream 900 MHz wireless technology, the system integrates the company’s commercial mesh network with its hardware and cloud services to deliver a unified experience. It is built to provide reliable long-range wireless communication across complex commercial environments, including buildings where running cables may be difficult.

The hybrid platform supports up to 256 zones, including eight preinstalled wired zones, allowing for simplified upgrades and minimal disruption during installation. Pre-installed cellular hardware ensures continuous connectivity and redundancy, while cloud-based tools enable remote setup, diagnostics, and over-the-air updates for both the gateway and touchpad.

AI-powered features are designed to streamline system configuration, installation, and ongoing management. The integrated design also supports faster and cleaner installations with features such as reversible door opening, flexible tamper positioning, and a unique battery tray.

Users can manage and monitor the system remotely through a mobile app, while the interface across both mobile and touchpad is designed for ease of use with minimal training. The system also supports custom branding, allowing dealers to incorporate their own logos and colors into the app and touchpad.

Inovonics positions the new platform as part of a broader ecosystem approach, combining cloud and edge technologies to improve system performance, enable faster response times, and reduce total cost of ownership. The company says the system is designed to scale easily while remaining simple to install and manage across multiple sites.