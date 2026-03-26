Inovonics Unveils Next-Generation Wireless Intrusion and Panic Solutions

Inovonics showcases its next-generation wireless intrusion and panic solutions at ISC West 2026, featuring the EN6091 Gateway Mark II and EN2242 Duress Card.

Inovonics, a leading provider of wireless solutions for life safety and security applications, is showcasing its next generation of wireless intrusion detection and panic notification solutions at ISC West 2026 in booth 3103. The company describes its turnkey wireless-first ecosystem as a ‘gateway to the future’ for customers, technology, and reseller partners.

Designed to offer faster responses, better insights, and fewer hassles, the ecosystem reflects Inovonics’ product development strategy for 2026. “Our new wireless-first ecosystem delivers superior performance across a virtually unlimited range of comprehensive system configurations that are easier to install, manage, and scale,” said Tom Chittenden, President of Inovonics. “By combining the best in smart-cloud, AI tools, and edge technologies, we are delivering best-in-class turnkey intrusion and panic detection solutions. Enterprise customers of all sizes now have more options to easily upgrade or expand their existing systems.”

Highlighting the display is the new Inovonics Intrusion System, the company’s first hybrid enterprise-grade security platform. It integrates the EchoStream wireless network, Inovonics Cloud Services, mobile app control, and built-in AI tools into a single system. The solution includes the EN6091 Gateway Mark II security panel, IDTouch1 Touchpad, mobile app, and cloud-based interface.

Also making its public debut is the EN2242 Three-Condition Duress Card, a wearable panic duress notification device. It features a sleek lightweight design for user comfort and incorporates new features leveraging Inovonics’ wireless technology.

Inovonics is additionally featuring its comprehensive line of wireless-first solutions including Wireless Sensors for security and environmental monitoring, Wireless Receivers and Repeaters to extend connectivity, Wearable Pendants for fixed, mobile, and location tracking applications, Universal and Specialty Transmitters, Motion Detectors, and more.