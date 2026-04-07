Pye-Barker Fire & Safety Acquires CSI, Expands Capabilities in Texas

Carl Lyssy, Roger Lyssy and Pye-Barker team members following the acquisition of CSI, which expands service capabilities across Texas.

Pye-Barker Fire & Safety has acquired Communication Systems International (CSI), a San Antonio-based security and communications company, expanding its service capabilities in Texas.

Established in 1996, CSI designs, installs, tests and maintains fire alarm and security systems. The company also specializes in video surveillance and monitoring, access control and communication systems for commercial, industrial and residential buildings.

CSI is led by Co-Owners Carl Lyssy, Roger Lyssy and Darryl Mosses. Its team and technicians will continue serving customers in Texas following the acquisition.

“Selling this company required the perfect culture match, and Pye-Barker provides just that,” Carl Lyssy stated in an announcement. “It’s a relief to know we are now a part of a company with the national impact and resources needed to back our local mission.”

Pye-Barker CEO Bart Proctor stated the addition of CSI expands the company’s comprehensive services in the San Antonio market and helps it protect more buildings, people and communities from fire and life safety threats.

Financial terms were not disclosed. Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough represented Pye-Barker in the transaction, while CSI was represented by the law offices of Marc P. Katz and Tim Shiner with Sell Alarm Company.