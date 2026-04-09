Motorola Solutions Acquires AI Firm Hyper, Launches New Agents to Ease 911 Staffing Strain

Motorola Solutions (NYSE: MSI) has acquired HyperYou Inc. — known as Hyper — a company specializing in conversational, agentic artificial intelligence built to handle non-emergency calls at understaffed public safety answering points. The Chicago-based technology company also announced plans to roll out new AI-enablec Assist Agents designed to speed up emergency response.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The acquisition addresses a documented strain on 911 call centers across the United States, according to the announcement. Many PSAPs report operating at only 75% staffing capacity, with non-emergency calls accounting for more than two-thirds of total call volume. Hyper's technology is designed to autonomously manage that non-emergency workload, freeing human call handlers to focus on urgent situations. The system is also built to detect when a call's circumstances shift — such as a vehicle breakdown that escalates into a multi-car collision — and route it immediately to a 911 specialist.

The San Diego County Sheriff's Office is among the agencies already using Hyper's technology. Ashish Kakkad, the department's chief information officer, stated the system has helped manage high call volumes and reduce pressure on call handlers and dispatchers. By automating the routing of non-emergency calls, he said, telecommunicators can direct more of their attention to emergencies that require judgment, empathy and critical thinking.

Ben Sanders, CEO and co-founder of Hyper, said the company was built around the premise that a call for help cannot be met with delay. “We're proud to join Motorola Solutions in leading this new wave of agentic AI for the 911 workflow — technology that can move as fast as the crisis at the other end of the call,” he said.

Beyond the capabilities Hyper brings, Motorola Solutions said it plans to introduce additional Assist Agents focused on removing language barriers in real time between 911 callers and call handlers, guiding call handlers through complex emergency scenarios and accelerating the delivery of life-saving resources.

Mahesh Saptharishi, executive vice president and chief technology officer at Motorola Solutions, said Assist Agents are already saving public safety agencies hours and that the announcement marks a further step toward shrinking the gap between when a caller dials for help and when help arrives.

Motorola Solutions said the Assist Agents include built-in controls for human supervision, with AI taking autonomous action only when an agency's pre-determined parameters are met. The company said it is committed to AI innovation that augments rather than replaces human judgment and decision-making.