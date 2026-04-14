Guardian Protection Adds 6,000 Accounts in Chorus SmartSecure Buy

The agreement transitions customers to Guardian’s in-house monitoring operations while establishing Chorus as an authorized dealer to support local sales and service.

Guardian Protection has acquired approximately 6,000 customer accounts from Chorus SmartSecure, a privately owned company operating since 2019.

Chorus operates in Texas and Alabama, where it installs monitored residential and commercial security systems.

Under the agreement, customers will transition from Chorus’ third-party monitoring center to Guardian’s U.L.-certified, Five Diamond accredited monitoring facilities and in-house customer service operations in the coming months.

As part of the deal, Chorus will continue operating as an authorized dealer for Guardian Protection, maintaining its local sales, marketing and operations while leveraging Guardian’s monitoring infrastructure and customer support resources.

“From the beginning, our aim has been to deliver ‘Smart security, Made Simple.’ with a focus on a strong customer experience,” stated Chorus President Rob Hardman in an announcement. “This partnership with Guardian maximizes that commitment and brings additional scale, resources, and monitoring expertise that align with our commitment to bring harmony to the lives of our customers.”

The acquisition is expected to expand Guardian’s footprint in Austin and San Antonio and extend its brand presence into Alabama.

The acquisition marks the fifth for Guardian since 2021.

“We have been very thoughtful and deliberate with our acquisition approach, focusing on opportunities that complement our account base and provide us strategic opportunities for continued growth. I expect to continue pursuing acquisition opportunities that make sense for us,” said Guardian President Bryan Cipoletti.