ADT Expands ADT+ Platform With Live Light and My Safety Features

ADT, Inc. (NYSE: ADT) has introduced two exclusive additions to its ADT+ platform, unveiling new capabilities designed to extend protection both at home and beyond. The company announced the launch of Live Light™, a wireless illuminated yard sign, and My Safety, a personal safety service integrated into the ADT+ app.

The updates build on ADT’s next-generation ADT+ Security System, which combines purpose-built hardware, connected devices, professional monitoring and a unified digital experience into a single smart security ecosystem. With these additions, the platform aims to deliver more responsive and intelligent protection.

Live Light Enhances Alarm Visibility

Live Light reimagines the traditional ADT yard sign by adding wireless connectivity to the ADT+ system. The device illuminates during an alarm event, providing a visual signal to first responders while also alerting potential intruders that the home is actively monitored.

The feature is designed to improve emergency response by helping identify the location of an incident in real time. It also reinforces visible deterrence through active signaling tied directly to ADT’s professional monitoring. Users can control the illumination through the ADT app, turning it on or off as needed.

Live Light is priced at $49.99 with professional installation.

My Safety Extends Monitoring Beyond the Home

My Safety brings ADT’s professional monitoring capabilities into everyday situations through the ADT+ app. The feature is included for all ADT+ customers and is intended to provide users with direct access to support while away from home.

The service includes a Safety Timer that escalates if a check-in is missed, a one-tap connection to a live ADT monitoring agent, and an Emergency Text option for discreet communication when speaking is not possible. It also introduces an Emergency Phrase feature, allowing users to trigger assistance with a custom verbal cue.

The feature is available at no additional cost with a qualifying system and ADT professional monitoring.

Platform Continues to Evolve

ADT executives emphasized the broader vision behind the updates, highlighting a continued focus on expanding protection through connected technology.

“We are advancing the ADT+ platform, delivering smarter protection, greater peace of mind, and seamless, real-time control,” said Naveen Chhangani, Chief Product Officer at ADT.

Jimmy Lin, ADT Vice President of Product Management, added that personal safety should extend beyond the home. “Peace of mind shouldn’t stop at the front door,” he said. “My Safety brings the strength of ADT’s professional monitoring network into everyday life, creating a smarter, more connected layer of personal security while on-the-go.”

With the addition of Live Light and My Safety, ADT positions the ADT+ platform as a more comprehensive solution that spans proactive personal safety and real-time alarm visibility.