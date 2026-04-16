ZeroEyes Announces Public Safety Alerts for Security and Operations Teams

ZeroEyes has announced the launch of its Public Safety Alerts solution, an integrated platform powered by Samdesk that aims to deliver real-time risk detection and situational awareness with increased speed and accuracy.

The company said the solution is designed to help organizations shift from reactive responses to more proactive security strategies by providing verified and contextual intelligence as events unfold.

According to ZeroEyes, the platform combines artificial intelligence with human analyst verification to identify potential risks. Using Samdesk’s intelligence engine, it aggregates real-time data from billions of open-source and licensed feeds to detect emerging incidents and clusters of activity. The system then generates alerts that include severity levels, location data, visual evidence when available and proximity to organizational assets. These alerts are reviewed by human analysts before being distributed to security and operations teams through email and other designated channels within minutes.

The company said this process is intended to enable faster response times, minimize disruption and strengthen operational resilience.

ZeroEyes emphasized that the solution is designed for regulated and security-sensitive environments and follows a compliance-first data sourcing model. All data is accessed through licensed APIs or contractual agreements and customer data and queries are not shared with global AI models. The platform aligns with standards such as SOC 2, GDPR and Cyber Essentials, and incorporates multi-source corroboration, confidence scoring and continuous human analyst verification to improve reliability and reduce false positives.

The Public Safety Alerts solution is intended to support a range of functions including Global Security Operations Centers, Executive Protection, Travel Risk Management, campus safety and public safety teams. By consolidating multiple intelligence sources into a single feed, the company said organizations can reduce analyst workload, streamline tools and optimize budgets while improving situational awareness.

Mike Lahiff, CEO and cofounder of ZeroEyes, said integrating Samdesk into the platform allows the company to deliver faster and verified intelligence. “By integrating Samdesk into our Public Safety Alerts platform, we can deliver faster, verified intelligence to help organizations understand emerging risks and act with confidence,” he said. “Combining AI speed with human verification ensures teams know what’s happening, where it matters, and how to respond effectively.”