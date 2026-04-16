COPS Monitoring Promotes Kat Tallman to EVP of Software and Technology

Kat Tallman began her career at COPS Monitoring in 2000 as an alarm dispatcher and advanced through operations and technology leadership roles.

COPS Monitoring has named Kat Tallman executive vice president of software and technology.

Tallman joined COPS in 2000 as an alarm dispatcher and advanced through a series of roles including floor supervisor, dealer support, dealer support manager, shift manager, special projects site manager and director of special projects.

Her background includes experience across monitoring operations and dealer support, as well as leadership of a specialty division that operated as a dedicated monitoring segment. In that role, she oversaw staffing, hiring, team leadership, shift management, technical support for the platform and dealer support for customers over an approximately eight-year period.

Tallman also contributed to company initiatives including acquisitions and system migrations. According to an announcement, she supported projects tied to acquisitions and helped migrate billing for 250,000 accounts to the company’s proprietary platform, as well as assisting with acquisitions and line swings into COPS.

She later transitioned into technology leadership roles, serving as director of software development and project manager for the Generations Software Development team, and most recently as vice president of proprietary software development. In those roles, she led technology initiatives from concept through implementation and worked with monitoring platforms including Dice and Manitou, along with multiple generations of the company’s proprietary software.

In her new role, Tallman will oversee software development for Generations and MPower, as well as network infrastructure, network security and vendor and product integrations, including APIs. Her responsibilities extend across multiple facilities and locations and include oversight of approximately 20 professionals.

Tallman’s promotion is intended to support continued investment in technology, dealer support and service delivery, according to the announcement.

“Kat’s promotion reflects the kind of leadership that can only be built through experience, credibility, and results,” stated Jim McMullen, president and COO of COPS Monitoring. “She understands our business from the inside out, from the monitoring floor to complex technology initiatives, and she brings a rare ability to connect operational needs with technical execution.”