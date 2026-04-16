Elite Interactive Solutions Appoints Peter Hargittay as CRO

Elite Interactive Solutions has appointed Peter Hargittay as chief revenue officer, the company announced.



Hargittay brings more than 25 years of experience designing revenue systems that align marketing, sales, partnerships and customer success. His background spans branding, demand generation, enterprise sales, partner ecosystems and post-sale organizations.



As CRO, Hargittay will be responsible for all revenue-generating processes, aligning sales, marketing, customer success and revenue operations to drive growth.



“We are delighted to welcome Peter as CRO at a vital moment in Elite’s journey,” stated CEO Michael Zatulov. “As the company enters its next phase of growth, we are at an inflection point that demands disciplined leadership and execution, and a vision for scalable growth.”



Zatulov added that the appointment reflects the Los Angeles-based company’s focus on scaling operations and strengthening its go-to-market capabilities. “This appointment reflects our commitment to strategically scaling the organization, strengthening our go-to-market capabilities, and accelerating revenue performance,” he said.



Hargittay most recently spent nearly 14 years with Intellect, where he held roles including chief marketing officer, vice president of business development, senior vice president of sales and chief customer officer.



According to the announcement, his tenure there included delivering record revenue growth through building data-driven systems, marketing and SDR/BDR teams and a partner ecosystem. His previous experience also includes executive roles with PeopleSupport, Aegis Ltd. and Arise Virtual Solutions.



Hargittay said his approach focuses on the full customer lifecycle, from acquisition through retention and expansion.



“My approach springs from a full customer lifecycle perspective — including acquisition through retention, expansion, and advocacy,” he said in the announcement. “I favor an account-based experience that aligns marketing, sales, and customer success around shared account ownership to increase net revenue retention and expansion.”



Hargittay is based in the Los Angeles area.