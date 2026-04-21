Doyle Security Systems Acquires Complete Security in Buffalo

Complete Security has served commercial and residential customers in the Buffalo area since 1991, building a local client base that will now transition under Doyle Security’s ownership.

Doyle Security Systems has acquired Complete Security, a Buffalo-based provider that has served commercial and residential customers in the region since 1991.

In an announcement, Doyle Security, based in Rochester, N.Y., said the deal will expand its existing customer base in the Buffalo market.

As part of the transaction, Complete Security owner Mike Iannello will join Doyle Security as a sales consultant at the company’s Buffalo branch.

“Doyle has been a monitoring partner for Complete Security for many years, which gives us a great deal of familiarity with Complete Security’s customers and allows for a seamless transition as we welcome them to the Doyle Security family,” said Jack Doyle, president and chief executive officer of Doyle Security.

Iannello said the companies share similar values and business philosophies and expressed confidence in the transition.

“Complete and Doyle share similar values and business philosophies, and I am confident that Complete customers will be thrilled with the level of professionalism and customer service that Doyle provides,” he said.