Totem Targets U.S. Market Using Latin America-Based Monitoring Operations

Totem’s monitoring model is designed to integrate with existing central station workflows, providing remote video verification and operational support for North American partners.

Ecuador-based Totem announced its expansion into the North American market, offering monitoring centers in the United States, Canada and Mexico a scalable solution for remote video monitoring and alarm verification.

The company, which operates one of Latin America’s largest video monitoring infrastructures, is positioning its services as an extension of existing central station operations, providing trained security operators supported by video analytics and redundant systems.

Totem’s current service delivery model for North American customers is based out of its Latin American monitoring facilities, where operators support remote video monitoring and alarm verification for partner organizations. The company said it plans to establish a monitoring center physically located in the United States as part of its longer-term expansion strategy.

The offering is aimed at helping monitoring centers expand coverage while managing labor constraints, with services designed to integrate into existing workflows and technology platforms.

According to the announcement, Totem supports more than 10,000 cameras across commercial and industrial environments and provides capabilities including video alarm verification, continuous and event-based monitoring and scalable onboarding as customer deployments grow.

Totem’s operators work across multiple vertical markets, including retail, logistics and healthcare, and are supported by technologies such as AI-assisted video analytics, license plate recognition, facial recognition, perimeter detection and access control integration.

The company said its monitoring infrastructure is designed with redundant connectivity to support continuous uptime for partner organizations.

Totem also cited an existing partnership with Brivo, where its operators support remote video monitoring services integrated into the Brivo Security Suite to provide human verification of AI-flagged events.

The expansion reflects growing demand among North American monitoring centers for operational models that can scale video monitoring services while maintaining response standards.