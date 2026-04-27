ADT Reports Cloud System Intrusion in Form 8-K Filing

ADT (ADT: NYSE) disclosed in a Form 8-K filing that it detected unauthorized access to certain cloud-based environments, prompting the company to activate its incident response procedures and launch an investigation.

According to the filing, the company became aware of the activity on April 20. ADT said it moved quickly to terminate the unauthorized access and activated its incident response plan, as outlined in its most recent annual report. The company also engaged third-party cybersecurity experts and notified law enforcement.

Following its investigation, ADT determined that only limited customer and prospective customer data was accessed. The company said that, based on currently available information, it does not believe the incident is reasonably likely to have a material impact on its financial condition, results of operations or ongoing business operations.

ADT noted that it continues to assess the scope and impact of the incident.