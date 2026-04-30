Axis Communications Opens 20th Americas Experience Center in Detroit

Axis Communications’ new Experience Center at One Campus Martius in Detroit provides a hands-on environment for exploring integrated security and business intelligence solutions.

Axis Communications has announced the opening of its 20th Axis Experience Center (AEC) in the Americas, marking a milestone in the company’s regional expansion and continued investment in the United States. The new facility is located in One Campus Martius in Detroit, a city highlighted for its industrial heritage and ongoing technological resurgence.

The 7,200-square-foot center is designed as a hands-on environment where customers and partners can explore intelligent IP-based solutions spanning security, operations, and business intelligence. Axis stated that the opening reflects its long-term strategy to strengthen local engagement by bringing its technologies closer to users. The company launched its first Americas AEC in 2012 and has steadily expanded the network since.

Paul Winsker, Business Area Director – Mid Atlantic at Axis Communications, said the centers are intended to give local communities direct access to emerging technologies while fostering collaboration. He noted that Detroit’s blend of legacy industry and modern innovation made it a fitting location for the milestone 20th site, adding that the space is designed to support idea development, partnership building, and real-world problem solving.

Situated across from Campus Martius Park, the facility also incorporates architectural features that connect it to the city, including a balcony with views of the Detroit River and Windsor, Canada. The building’s atrium houses a 114-foot indoor waterfall, described as the tallest in the United States.

Beyond product demonstrations, the AEC includes several dedicated environments aimed at advancing learning and solution development. A Security Command Center showcases how intelligent video, analytics, and connected devices enable situational awareness and real-time decision making. An Axis Communications Academy training room supports certification courses, partner sessions, and educational events. The site also features an engineering and testing lab where partners can evaluate integrations, validate system performance, and test new solutions prior to deployment.

Fredrik Nilsson, Vice President of Americas at Axis Communications, said the opening represents both a milestone and a reflection of the company’s progress in the region. He added that Axis continues to explore new ways to engage customers and partners while advancing innovation through evolving technologies and solutions.

Axis Experience Centers now operate in nearly 40 cities worldwide, including Boston, Mexico City, New York City, Houston, Madrid, and Lund.

The Detroit AEC is located at 1000 Woodward Ave, Ste 1530. Visitors can schedule tours or request additional information through Axis Communications.