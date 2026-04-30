NAPCO Names 4 Regional Sales Managers

NAPCO has appointed four new Regional Sales Managers to strengthen sales leadership across key territories. Above, ISC West 2026 attendees gather in the company's exhibit space.

NAPCO Security Technologies has appointed four Regional Sales Managers to strengthen the company's sales leadership across key territories in intrusion, commercial fire and access control.

Edwin Paiz joins NAPCO as Regional Sales Manager for the Florida territory within the NAPCO Division. He will be responsible for driving sales growth, supporting distribution partners and expanding customer relationships throughout the region. Paiz will report to David Sperber.

Jason Summers has been appointed Southeast Regional Sales Manager for the NAPCO Division. Summers will oversee sales operations across the Southeast region, working with dealers, integrators and distributors to grow market share and strengthen brand presence. He will also report to Sperber.

Clayton Shelander has been named Regional Sales Manager for the Mid-Central territory within the NAPCO Division. Shelander will focus on driving sales and supporting customers across commercial fire and intrusion solutions in the region. He will report to Troy Bonanno.

Curtis Boardman joins the NAPCO Access Pro Division as Northeast Regional Sales Manager. In the role, Boardman will lead sales efforts across the Northeast territory, focusing on expanding adoption of NAPCO's access control solutions and supporting key partners. He will report to Rob Etmans.

"We are excited to welcome Edwin, Jason, Clayton and Curtis to the NAPCO Security Technologies team," said Stephen Spinelli, SVP of Sales. "Each brings valuable experience and energy that will help us continue to strengthen our relationships with customers and partners while accelerating growth across these important regions."