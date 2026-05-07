Per Mar Security Renews TMA Five Diamond Monitoring Center Designation

Per Mar Security renewed its TMA Five Diamond Monitoring Center designation for meeting industry standards in training, quality assurance and emergency communications.

Per Mar Security has renewed its TMA Five Diamond Monitoring Center designation, reaffirming the company’s commitment to professional monitoring standards, community protection and support for first responders.

The designation is awarded annually by The Monitoring Association to monitoring centers that meet five specific areas of excellence tied to training, quality assurance, industry participation, false alarm reduction and customer service.

To earn the designation, 100% of Per Mar’s monitoring center operators must complete TMA’s training and testing program focused on industry best practices, emergency communications and alarm verification procedures. Operators are also required to recertify every three years and demonstrate continued proficiency in alarm confirmation procedures and communications protocols designed to improve situational awareness and reduce false alarms.

The Five Diamond standards also require commitment to random inspections and quality criteria standards conducted by nationally recognized testing laboratories including FM Approvals, Intertek/ETL and UL. In addition, companies must maintain active participation in TMA activities and demonstrate efforts to reduce false dispatches through enhanced alarm verification protocols.

According to the company, monitoring center agents serve as the first connection between homes, businesses and emergency responders, providing verified information to 911 operators and emergency communications centers to support accurate and efficient dispatching of emergency resources.

Per Mar said the renewed designation reflects its continued investment in training, operational excellence and customer service while reinforcing its role within the professional monitoring industry.

“Five Diamond companies represent the highest standard of professionalism in the professional monitoring industry,” said Whitney Doll. “Their investment in continuous training and quality assurance directly benefits the communities they serve.”