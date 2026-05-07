DMP’s JamAlert Cellular Jamming Detection Technology Earns UL 2610 Certification

Digital Monitoring Products (DMP) announced that its JamAlert cellular jamming detection technology has achieved UL 2610 Certification, a designation tied to standards for commercial premises security alarm units and systems.

UL 2610 establishes requirements for how commercial intrusion and holdup alarm systems are designed, tested, built and expected to perform. According to DMP, the certification provides independent validation of JamAlert’s performance and reliability while expanding its use in regulated and compliance-focused environments.

The company said cellular jamming continues to present challenges within the security industry, particularly because real-world testing of detection solutions is difficult due to restrictions surrounding the use of cellular jamming devices.

DMP said the UL certification helps address those concerns by verifying JamAlert’s capabilities under controlled testing conditions that meet established UL standards. The certification is intended to provide dealers, security professionals and end users with added confidence in deploying jamming detection technology without requiring field testing.

“Achieving UL certification for JamAlert is an important step forward for both our dealers and their customers,” said Brad Tucker. “It provides the third-party validation the industry has been looking for, while also enabling deployment in applications where UL Listed components are required.”

According to the company, the certification positions JamAlert for expanded use in commercial and enterprise environments that maintain strict compliance, insurance or AHJ requirements. DMP said dealers may also find it easier to specify JamAlert in projects requiring UL Listed equipment, potentially streamlining approvals and expanding project opportunities.

JamAlert is designed to integrate with DMP and other alarm systems to detect and alert users to potential cellular jamming activity, helping maintain uninterrupted alarm communication.