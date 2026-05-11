ESA Names George De Marco 2026 Weinstock Award Recipient

ESA honored George De Marco with the 2026 Morris F. Weinstock Person of the Year Award for his longtime leadership and service to the electronic security industry.

The Electronic Security Association (ESA) has named George De Marco as the recipient of the 2026 Morris F. Weinstock Person of the Year Award, recognizing his more than four decades of contributions to the electronic security and life safety industry.

Presented annually by ESA, the Weinstock Award honors individuals who have made lasting contributions to the security industry through leadership, advocacy and service. The award is named after Morris F. Weinstock, founder of the National Burglar & Fire Alarm Association, now known as ESA.

De Marco, who founded Southern California-based Greater Alarm in the early 1980s, has held leadership roles at the local, state and national association levels throughout his career. He currently serves as chairman of the Electronic Security Expo, helping guide the event since its launch in 2008.

De Marco became involved in industry associations through the Orange County Alarm Association, later serving in leadership positions within the Western Burglar and Fire Alarm Association and the California Alarm Association. He also helped launch the Executive Symposium — Foundations for Growth, served as a founding member of the WBFAA Apprenticeship Program and was appointed by the State of California to the Bureau of Security and Investigative Services.

In a statement announcing the award, ESA CEO Merlin Guilbeau described De Marco as “a true servant leader” whose contributions have helped strengthen both ESA and the broader security industry.

ESA Board Chairman Kevin Stone added that De Marco’s leadership and long-term industry impact make him well suited for the association’s highest honor.

De Marco said the recognition is especially meaningful because it comes from industry peers who understand the commitment required to help advance the profession. He also credited mentors, colleagues, employees and family members for supporting him throughout his career.

The Weinstock Award celebration is scheduled for June 3, 6-8 p.m. during the 2026 Electronic Security Expo (ESX 2026).