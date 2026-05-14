Elite Interactive Solutions Named TMA’s 2026 Monitoring Center of the Year

Elite Interactive Solutions earned TMA’s 2026 Monitoring Center of the Year honor for its real-time crime prevention operations and law enforcement collaboration efforts.

Elite Interactive Solutions has been named The Monitoring Association’s 2026 Monitoring Center of the Year, earning the top honor in the security monitoring industry during the 20th Excellence Awards presentation at TMA’s annual Mid-Year Meeting.

According to The Monitoring Association, the Excellence Awards recognize FM-Approved, Intertek/ETL or UL-Listed monitoring centers and personnel that demonstrate professionalism, customer service and contributions to the monitoring industry and community. The awards also recognize the standards achieved by Nationally Recognized Testing Laboratory-approved monitoring centers.

TMA said Elite stood out to an independent judging panel across several categories, including leadership and growth, management and operations, training and personnel, procedures and best practices, technology and innovation, real-time crime prevention, reduction of false dispatches, law enforcement partnerships and community and industry involvement.

During 2025, Elite’s Security Operations Command Center directly prevented more than 71,000 crimes and assisted law enforcement in more than 2,300 arrests and detainments. The company also reported that events escalated to police dispatch resulted in a 78% apprehension rate.

Focus on Law Enforcement Partnerships

Elite said it is believed to be the only provider with an in-house Law Enforcement Advisory Board made up of former law enforcement command staff and executives. The advisory board works within the company’s UL-Listed command center and contributes to agent training, dispatch protocol reviews and communication with agencies nationwide to support collaboration efforts.

The company also noted that during 2025 it appointed a former military member and former Los Angeles Police Department sergeant as chief security officer overseeing Security Operations Command Center operations.

Elite representatives also participate in committees with both TMA and the Security Industry Association focused on industry guidelines, standards and best practices.

According to the company, Elite also engaged in educational initiatives throughout 2025 related to remote video guarding, crime prevention and law enforcement partnerships through conference presentations, webinars and publications. In March 2025, the company organized an industry town hall following the Los Angeles wildfires disaster.

“Receiving this prestigious honor has instilled the entire Elite team with elation and pride,” said Michael Zatulov, CEO of Elite Interactive Solutions. “It is a testament to their dedication and hard work, and a validation of our operational fortitude and unique approach to stopping crime in real-time.”

Zatulov added that the recognition reflects the company’s focus on customer outcomes, AI-powered detection and human intervention, industry education, law enforcement collaboration and operational growth.

Elite also recently received its third consecutive SAMMY Award at this year’s ISC West trade show. The company was previously named a finalist for TMA’s 2025 Monitoring Center of the Year Award and won the association’s Monitoring Technology Marvel Award in 2024.