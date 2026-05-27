DMP Names Patrick Cooke Director of Sales for South Central Region

Patrick Cooke joins DMP with more than two decades of experience helping security organizations address complex operational and integration challenges.

DMP has named Patrick Cooke as Director of Sales, South Central.

Cooke brings more than 25 years of industry experience to the role, where he will support regional sales managers across DMP’s south-central territory. According to the company, his background includes mentoring sales teams and developing integrated enterprise-grade security solutions.

“I take pride in helping organizations solve complex security challenges, while empowering dealers to differentiate themselves and win in competitive markets,” Cooke said in the announcement. “I was drawn to DMP because I can make a direct impact and compete at the highest level alongside a team that values innovation and execution.”

DMP said Cooke will help support regional sales managers and work to strengthen sales strategies and results across the territory.

Headquartered in Springfield, Mo., DMP manufactures intrusion detection, access control, fire, video and cellular alarm products for the security industry.